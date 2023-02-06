Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Hilo charged with numerous offenses

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man charged in an officer-involved shooting is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32, was charged Saturday with second-degree robbery, first-degree theft and several other offenses, police said. His bail has been set at $90,000.

The shooting happened on Kumukoa Street in Hilo just before noon Friday, when police tried to stop the suspect in a vehicle theft earlier in the day.

Police said officers saw the suspect pull out a pistol and turn toward them.

Authorities said one of the officers fired his weapon after Cachero ignored their commands.

The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center.

He was released shortly after and transported to the Hilo police cellblock.

Police said Cachero was not charged with any firearms crimes because the weapon used in the incident was found not to be a functioning firearm.

Cachero does, however, face numerous charges from a previous unrelated incident in late January in which a woman reported her credit cards and vehicle were stolen.

Cachero’s bail has been set at $44,000 in that case.

