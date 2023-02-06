Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Study: American personal debt tops $16 trillion, average debt load reaches $165K per household

Credit card debt grew 28% over the last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new NerdWallet study, Americans are falling further into debt as the typical US household owes roughly $165,000 each, about 8% more debt than they did the previous year.

Personal finance expert Sara Rathner with NerdWallet said mortgages make up a big portion of the debt.

“If you were to break that apart and just look at credit card debt,” Rathner said. “Households with revolving credit card debt owe about $7,500, which is up about 28% from last year.”

She said the end of pandemic aid combined with higher prices and higher interest rates has consumers relying more on credit cards.

According to Rathner, now is an excellent time to try and make your debt less expensive: especially high-interest credit card debt.

Rathner shared several tips to help tackle the bigger debt load:

  • Consider using balance transfer offers with a lower interest rate
  • Look for cards that offer zero interest rates for a promotional period of 12 months or longer
  • Personal loans may have lower interest rates than credit cards
  • Try to delay big purchases if possible until your debt load is lower

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to falling...
After rockfall, state reopens key North Shore highway but intermittent closures still needed
Waitlist opening for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in single-car crash that left 2 dead
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
FILE - The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation,...
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after elderly woman, man found dead in West Oahu home
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off...
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins