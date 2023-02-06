Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.(CNN, CNN INDONESIA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics, according to a new report.

The Minderoo Foundation in Australia found that the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021.

The amount is 6 million metric tons more than what was produced in 2019, the first year the index was released.

This equates to every person in the world producing more than two pounds of additional waste in the past two years.

In recent years, governments worldwide have enacted bans to help curb the use of single-use plastic products, such as straws, food containers, disposable utensils and balloons.

However, the report said the bans are not enough to handle the amount of plastic still being produced, which means products are more likely to end up in landfills, rivers, oceans and on beaches as opposed to recycling plants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to falling...
After rockfall, state reopens key North Shore highway but intermittent closures still needed
Waitlist opening for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in single-car crash that left 2 dead
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 6, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 6, 2023
A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say
Police investigating murder-suicide at Makakilo home
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after 2 found dead in Makakilo home
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,600
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives to hear New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of...
NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees