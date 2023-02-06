Protestors meet with Space Force general in ‘good first step’ to addressing fuel spill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A protest by Native Hawaiian activists on Haleakala turned into a meeting Sunday with a U.S. Space Force general.

On Sunday morning, around 40 activists met with the head of U.S Space Force operations in Hawaii about the spill of 700 gallons of diesel fuel at a Haleakala military complex.

The meeting came after Maui Mayor Richard Bissen told the military to work with local stewardship groups in the clean-up efforts.

It all started as a protest by the group Kako’o Haleakala, which works to protect the area.

They say around 9 a.m., Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir took them to the site of the spill and answered questions. The group says they asked Mastalir to have a cultural monitor at the site at all times during clean-up efforts and says he agreed to it.

They say the general also promised transparency and an open line of communication at all times.

“We are very concerned at the inability of the military to mitigate effectively and timely this issue,” said Kahele Dukelow, with Kako’o Haleakala.

“This recent spill of diesel fuel and we will continue to provide guidance, input and challenge the way that they are managing the mountain and challenge the existence of the industrial complex that exists there.”

A prayer was also offered at the site of the spill.

Kako’o Haleakala is calling the meeting a good “first step” and appreciates the nearly three hours military officials spent with them.

But the group says they will continue to put pressure on the military to make sure they’re transparent and keep their promises.

The military plans to hold a press conference on Monday with more information on what caused the spill and how it plans to clean it up.

