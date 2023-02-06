Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of ready-to-eat food products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration recall includes a long list of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other grab-and-go products sold the last week of January.

The affected products were sold under dozens of brand names.

They have a “Fresh Creative Cuisine” label on the bottom and a “Fresh Through” or “Sell Through” date ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The items were sold in stores, trucking centers and vending machines in several states including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Fresh Ideation Food Group says environmental samples tested positive for listeria, which can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from listeria-contaminated food.

Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea and vomiting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to falling...
After rockfall, state reopens North Shore highway in time for weekday commute
Waitlist opening for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in single-car crash that left 2 dead
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Sheriff: Toxic gas release likely from Ohio derailment
Ewa Beach Wastewater Facility
Water conservation posted for Ewa Beach residents, businesses amid pipe repairs
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
FILE - Abortion-rights advocates gather outside a the Kansas Statehouse to protest the U.S....
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus