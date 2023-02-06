Tributes
Man gets 16 years in prison for shooting at children throwing snowballs

By Vanessa Kjeldsen and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A man in Wisconsin will spend 16 years in prison after he was convicted of firing a gun at children who were throwing snowballs.

WMTV reports William Carson was sentenced Friday after a jury convicted him in November.

Prosecutors said the incident took place in 2020 in Madison. When a group of children were throwing snowballs at passing cars, they said Carson parked his car, got out and began firing at the kids as they ran away before driving off.

When police responded, Carson led them on a chase and later crashed. Police said they found a gun that matched the description of the one used in the shooting in the vehicle.

“This is a remarkable case because of the senselessness,” Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanrahan said. “It shocked the community, which sees a lot of different gun violence, and it shocked the whole nation.”

Prosecutors reportedly asked for 25 years in prison. In a note written by the victims, they said they have emotional and physical scars from the incident that still haunt them, with some saying they moved out of state during the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

