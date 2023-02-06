Tributes
Kapaa wins their first HHSAA DII girls basketball championship over Hanalani, 54-37

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA Division II girls basketball Championship was rocking the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on the big island on Saturday night.

Kapaa of Kauai took on Hanalani for D2 supremacy.

It would be the year of the Warriors as Kapaa captures their first HHSAA title in program history, downing the Royals 54-37.

Warriors’ Olivia Malafu led the way with a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds while Denise Alfonso added nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Kapaa end the season with a perfect 15-0 record.

This game concluded the 2023 high school girls basketball season.

