Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after 2 found dead in Makakilo home

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MAKAKILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a home in Makakilo Monday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Nohona Street.

Officials said a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were found dead in the home.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene, authorities said.

HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes told Hawaii News Now the case appears to be a murder-suicide and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Neighbors reported hearing several “pops” coming from the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday and called police because they were concerned about neighbors welfare.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

