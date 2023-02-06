Hawaii’s governor to attend State of the Union, state dinner at White House

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to attend the State of the Union.

Green will also meet with Hawaii’s congressional delegation, attend the National Governors Association winter meeting, and sit down with cabinet secretaries from the US Departments of Housing, Transportation and Health and Human Services.

Green’s office said he also plans to meet with the secretary and assistant secretary of the Navy.

Green will be traveling with his wife, First Lady Jaime, and the two will attend a state dinner at the White House.

Green’s chief of staff and her assistant will also be in the traveling party.

Green is slated to leave Monday afternoon and return to Honolulu on Sunday.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor while he’s away.

