Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in World Surf League events because of its new rule that will allow transgender women to compete in women’s surfing competitions.

The Hawaii-based surfer took to social media to voice her displeasure on the rule change.

“While I address this issue, I want to be clear that I strive to have love for all of mankind, regardless of any differences. but this concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15 plus years.” Hamilton said in an Instagram video.

“I feel that I must speak up and stand up for those in position that may feel that they cannot say something about this. I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule, and they fear being ostracized if they speak up.”

Hamilton added: “I personally won’t be competing in or supporting the World Surf League if this rule remains.”

Bethany Hamilton became a global inspiration after she lost her arm in a shark attack 20 years ago, but still returned to her career as a pro surfer.

The World Surf League reportedly announced it’s adopting the International Surfing Association’s transgender policy immediately.

