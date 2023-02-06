Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in WSL events following new transgender rule

Hamilton said she will not compete in World Surf League events because of a new rule impacting women and transgendered surfers.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii pro surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete in World Surf League events because of its new rule that will allow transgender women to compete in women’s surfing competitions.

The Hawaii-based surfer took to social media to voice her displeasure on the rule change.

“While I address this issue, I want to be clear that I strive to have love for all of mankind, regardless of any differences. but this concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15 plus years.” Hamilton said in an Instagram video.

“I feel that I must speak up and stand up for those in position that may feel that they cannot say something about this. I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule, and they fear being ostracized if they speak up.”

Hamilton added: “I personally won’t be competing in or supporting the World Surf League if this rule remains.”

Bethany Hamilton became a global inspiration after she lost her arm in a shark attack 20 years ago, but still returned to her career as a pro surfer.

The World Surf League reportedly announced it’s adopting the International Surfing Association’s transgender policy immediately.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to falling...
After rockfall, state reopens key North Shore highway but intermittent closures still needed
Waitlist opening for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in single-car crash that left 2 dead
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

The Hawaii State high school canoe paddling season wrapped up Saturday at Ke’ehi lagoon, but a...
A brain tumor may have slowed this high school athlete’s paddling goals, but it didn’t derail them
Sunrise Sports
Sunrise Sports: Punahou claims girls' soccer state championship
This Big Island paddler didn’t let a life changing diagnosis stop him from hitting the water
Kapaa wins their first HHSAA DII girls basketball championship over Hanalani, 54-37