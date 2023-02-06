Tributes
Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help

Diamond, a dog at the Hawaii Humane Society in Oahu, relaxes on a staff member's lap.
Diamond, a dog at the Hawaii Humane Society in Oahu, relaxes on a staff member's lap.(Davis Pitner)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues.

On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity.

The Humane Society said right now, its kennels are packed with more than 80 dogs.

The shelter instead wants the public to participate in its Couch Crashers foster program in which people can temporarily care for a dog for up to two weeks.

While Couch Crashers addresses an urgent space shortage, about 33% of the 140 participating dogs have actually been adopted by their fosters.

The shelter is also hosting the “Will You Be Mine” adoption special through Feb. 19, which offers adoption fees of $14 for all animals. Normally, fees range from $25 to $250.

The Maui Humane Society also says it currently has 105 dogs in its care, but its capacity is 40. Dogs are being paired in kennels to deal with the space issue.

The shelter is asking the public to provide temporary homes for dogs. Anyone can do so through its “SOS Foster, “Paws-to-Adopt” (10-day adoption trial), and “Dog on Demand” programs.

