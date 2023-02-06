Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected by Wednesday

Your top local headlines for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with increased showers spreading to the smaller islands Monday night and Tuesday.

Fewer showers are expected by midweek.

Surf along north and west facing shores will gradually begin to climb by the end of the day Monday as a fresh long-period northwest swell arrives.

A new north-northwest swell expected to arrive Thursday at near advisory levels will peak late Thursday.

Surf along east facing shores will quickly ramp up Thursday as the strong trades expand over the state.

