Ex-Maui County official who admitted to receiving $2M in bribes to be sentenced

Stewart Stant
Stewart Stant(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Maui county official who admitted to taking bribes is scheduled to be sentenced this week.

Stewart Stant served as the environmental director and took thousands of dollars from contractor Milton Choy, who has also pleaded guilty.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Stant spent $187,000 on dining, $54,000 on hotels, $60,000 on hostess bars and more on airfare and jewelry.

Stant reportedly cooperated in the investigation so prosecutors have asked for a lighter sentence of 9 to 11 years.

Choy is scheduled to be sentenced in May and former state lawmaker Ty Cullen’s sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

Former state senator Kalani English is already serving a three year sentence.

