Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (Gray News) – Three teenagers found dead in a New Mexico garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.

Police said a propane heater was found to be in use inside the garage.

Details about the victims are not yet being released, as police are still working to notify families.

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous, as it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to falling...
After rockfall, state reopens North Shore highway in time for weekday commute
Waitlist opening for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in single-car crash that left 2 dead
Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in crash that left 2 dead

Latest News

Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to falling...
After rockfall, state reopens Kamehameha Hwy. but intermittent closures still needed
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Ewa Beach Wastewater Facility
Water conservation posted for Ewa Beach residents, businesses amid pipe repairs
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood