Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii

Waitlist opening for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program
Waitlist opening for the Section 8 housing choice voucher program
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and provides guaranteed rent payments to participating landlords.  We encourage eligible applicants to take advantage of this win-win resource,” says Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“The program offers rental assistance to help eligible low-income and vulnerable families expand their housing options,” said Director Anton Krucky, Department of Community Services.

“We recognize the importance that this program offers. With the online application system, applying is quick, easy, and free.”

Pre-applications will be accepted online from Feb. 6 at 7:45 a.m., to Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m., at this City and County website.

Submitted pre-applications will be randomized, and 3,000 will be selected through a lottery and placed on the waiting list. There is no first-come, first-served advantage, and only one application will be allowed per household. There is no guarantee for eligibility or housing assistance after applying.

For more information, please visit the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services, Section 8 Website.

