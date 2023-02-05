Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Peace on Your Wings musical returns to Hawaii Theatre

Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to Japanese legend, anyone who folds 1,000 origami paper cranes is granted one wish.

The “Peace on Your Wings” musical returns to the Hawaii Theatre this Thursday through Feb 12, inspired by the real-life story of Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese child victim of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. While she survived the bombing at the age of 2, Sasaki was diagnosed with leukemia at 11, and passed away a year later.

Actor/singers Emi Sampson and Madison Mattoon joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the highly acclaimed production and its return after nearly 10 years since its world premiere at Leeward Community College.

The play’s original musical score, written by Ohana Arts’ co-founders Jennifer Taira and Laurie Rubin, “combines modern pop with Japanese influences to create a unique, uplifiting and inspiring show.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory
Drenching showers let up, but forecasters say threat of flooding possible through weekend
For the last few months, the showers have been closed off and the restrooms are locked up at...
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
Thousand jammed the Punahou Carnival, even though some attractions were missing.
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival

Latest News

The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Pac-Five, Punahou snag HHSAA girls soccer Championships on Saturday
‘Iolani reigns supreme, snagging another HHSAA DI girls basketball Championship
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park, due to falling...
Falling rocks shut down Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay