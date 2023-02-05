Peace on Your Wings musical returns to Hawaii Theatre

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to Japanese legend, anyone who folds 1,000 origami paper cranes is granted one wish.

The “Peace on Your Wings” musical returns to the Hawaii Theatre this Thursday through Feb 12, inspired by the real-life story of Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese child victim of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. While she survived the bombing at the age of 2, Sasaki was diagnosed with leukemia at 11, and passed away a year later.

Actor/singers Emi Sampson and Madison Mattoon joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the highly acclaimed production and its return after nearly 10 years since its world premiere at Leeward Community College.

The play’s original musical score, written by Ohana Arts’ co-founders Jennifer Taira and Laurie Rubin, “combines modern pop with Japanese influences to create a unique, uplifiting and inspiring show.”

