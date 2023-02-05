Tributes
Pac-Five, Punahou snag HHSAA girls soccer Championships on Saturday

The ILH swept the HHSAA girls soccer Championships on Saturday with Pac-Five and Punahou winning the Division I and II titles, respectively.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ILH swept the HHSAA girls soccer Championships on Saturday with Pac-Five and Punahou winning the Division I and II titles, respectively.

Both title matches were moved to Waipahu High School from the Waipio Soccer Complex due to inclement weather.

Let’s start in the DII as Kapaa took on defending Champs Pac-Five and it would be a scrappy battle throughout the early evening.

Things knotted up at 0-0 until the pack capitalized on a free kick to take the lead, after the break, the score would remain the same.

The Wolf Pack are the back-to-back Division II Champs — their fifth in school history.

In the night cap, it featured two ILH powerhouses as Kamehameha-Kapalama took on Punahou.

The Warriors looking to maintain their dominance over the state title, but the Buffanblu wanted to rain on their parade.

The Buffs notch a goal in the early goings of the first half to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

The warriors had their opportunities taking multiple shots on net to no avail.

Punahou holds off the warriors while notching two goals within minutes of each other, final score 3-0.

This is Punahou’s fourth title in program history.

