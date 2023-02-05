Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Iolani reigns supreme, snagging another HHSAA DI girls basketball Championship

It was a clash of the titans at Simplifi Arena as ‘Iolani took on Konawaena in a rematch of last years HHSAA Division I girls basketball Championship.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a clash of the titans at Simplifi Arena as ‘Iolani took on Konawaena in a rematch of last years HHSAA Division I girls basketball Championship.

The sequel lived up to the billing, but in the end it would be the Raiders that reign supreme yet again.

The two teams started hot and scrappy, it was a defensive battle to make it a low scoring affair in the early goings, but the girls from the ILH proved why they’re the champs, going on a run to take a 32-19 lead into halftime

After the break, ‘Iolani would continue their dominance, not allowing the Wildcats to get within striking distance.

The Raiders get their fourth-straight State title, final score 59-38.

‘Iolani’s Paige oh led the way tonight, the floor general notched a team-high 17 points.

‘Iolani cap off their season at 20-5 and their eighth title in program history.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory
Drenching showers let up, but forecasters say threat of flooding possible through weekend
For the last few months, the showers have been closed off and the restrooms are locked up at...
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
Thousand jammed the Punahou Carnival, even though some attractions were missing.
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival

Latest News

Pac-Five, Punahou snag HHSAA girls soccer Championships on Saturday
HHSAA Girls Soccer
Pac-Five, Punahou snag HHSAA girls soccer Championships on Saturday
‘Iolani reigns supreme, snagging another HHSAA DI girls basketball Championship
Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Wahine basketball returns to Manoa for games against UC Davis, Cal Poly