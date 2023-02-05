‘Iolani reigns supreme, snagging another HHSAA DI girls basketball Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a clash of the titans at Simplifi Arena as ‘Iolani took on Konawaena in a rematch of last years HHSAA Division I girls basketball Championship.

The sequel lived up to the billing, but in the end it would be the Raiders that reign supreme yet again.

The two teams started hot and scrappy, it was a defensive battle to make it a low scoring affair in the early goings, but the girls from the ILH proved why they’re the champs, going on a run to take a 32-19 lead into halftime

After the break, ‘Iolani would continue their dominance, not allowing the Wildcats to get within striking distance.

The Raiders get their fourth-straight State title, final score 59-38.

‘Iolani’s Paige oh led the way tonight, the floor general notched a team-high 17 points.

‘Iolani cap off their season at 20-5 and their eighth title in program history.

