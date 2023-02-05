Hawaii County police suspect speed, impairment were factors in single-car crash that left 2 dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said two men have died, and one is in stable condition, following a vehicle striking a large metal traffic light post and catching fire.

Authorities said they responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

Investigators determined that a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee with three men was traveling northbound on Queen Kaahumanu Highway when it veered off the roadway and struck a large metal traffic light post.

Officials said the vehicle then caught fire, trapping two of the men within the car.

The two trapped men were transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead around 8 a.m., said officials.

Police say the third vehicle occupant, a 27-year-old Honokaa man, escaped from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Police believe that speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

Autopsies have been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

