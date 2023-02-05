Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Showers diminishing for Sunday

Locally windy conditions are possible for much of the coming week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend. There’s still a slight chance of thunderstorms during the overnight hours, but overall, weather conditions are becoming more stable.

An upper level disturbance to the south of Kauai has combined with a pool of moisture to increase showers for the western end of the state. The disturbance is forecast to weaken into a trough and lift away from the islands, reducing the thunderstorm threat. Showers will still be possible for the eastern half of the state, especially for windward areas. Some thunderstorms may still be possible into Sunday afternoon for the island of Hawaii.

More typical trade wind conditions will build from west to east as Sunday progresses. We have a first alert for you to expect stronger and locally windy trade winds starting Monday and lasting through much of the coming week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a northwest swell will be peaking overnight and holding Sunday, with chest to head-high sets for north shores. Another northwest swell is expected Tuesday, with a larger swell that could bring advisory level waves to north and west shores on Thursday.

East shores will see increasing waves with the strengthening trade winds for the next several days. South shore surf will remain on the smaller side as a south swell fades

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all coastal waters until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Locally windy conditions are possible for much of the coming week.
Showers are diminishing, but stronger winds on the way

Most Read

Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
Police charge suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
For the last few months, the showers have been closed off and the restrooms are locked up at...
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle larva
Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile
The FBI arrested former Punahou School basketball coach Dwayne Yuen for possessing child...
Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Locally windy conditions are possible for much of the coming week.
Showers are diminishing, but stronger winds on the way
Happy Aloha Saturday! We've still got some unstable and wet trade wind weather this weekend....
Today: More rain and slight chance of Thunderstorms
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Tracking some thunderstorms and passing showers tonight and Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain
Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins