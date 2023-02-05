Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:47 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory
Drenching showers let up, but forecasters say threat of flooding possible through weekend
For the last few months, the showers have been closed off and the restrooms are locked up at...
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
Thousand jammed the Punahou Carnival, even though some attractions were missing.
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival

Latest News

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s...
Interview: Remembering African American pioneers in Hawaii for Black History Month
The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms is diminishing for the latter part of the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant
Zippy's Hawaii Kai closes dine-in section of restaurant
Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park, due to falling...
Falling rocks shut down Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes