Falling rocks shut down Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions fronting Waimea Bay Beach Park due to falling rocks.

Drivers take caution and use an alternative route this Sunday.

A Hawaii Department of Transportation official said Director Ed Sniffen is headed to North Shore to inspect the area, and they’re still working out details, such as how long the highway will be closed.

A concerned Waimea resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, encouraged visitors to visit a different part of the island today to help alleviate traffic for residents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

