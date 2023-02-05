Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

7/11 Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi

7/11 Hawaii Debuts SPAM Cheese Musubi
7/11 Hawaii Debuts SPAM Cheese Musubi(7/11 Hawaii)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori.

7/11 Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi.

For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese, frankensteined together as one.

This isn’t the first time 7/11 Hawaii has experimented with unique SPAM musubi flavors.

7/11 actually has a history of pushing musubi boundaries — ranging from tofu musubis, to spicy garlic spam musubi, and at one point even a flaming hot SPAM musubi.

Will you be trying a SPAM cheese musubi?

Or maybe you skip it and check out the shrimp alfredo ube pasta, or butter mochi slurpee instead? The sky’s the limit at 7/11 Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
Police charge suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
For the last few months, the showers have been closed off and the restrooms are locked up at...
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle larva
Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile
The FBI arrested former Punahou School basketball coach Dwayne Yuen for possessing child...
Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Returning crowds pack the Punahou Carnival, even without the thrill rides
Returning crowds pack the Punahou Carnival, even without the thrill rides
Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously...
HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition
Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory
Kauai and Oahu under flood advisory as rainfall begins to lighten