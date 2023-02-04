“Unconventional’ move by homeless Native Hawaiians to move into housing without permission getting praise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Native Hawaiians who made a bold move to get homeless people off the beach are being praised tonight for their unconventional tactics. Only Hawaii News Now was there this week when the group occupied a Maili housing complex.

It’s been three days in their new home at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex for four kupuna and two others who were living on the beach for years.

60-year-old Lovey Aona who has an open wound on her leg is one of them.

“It’s okay for me. It’s nice and small,” she said.

On Tuesday, a group called Waianae Moku Kupuna Council decided to move a group of homeless Native Hawaiians from Lualualei Beach Park or “Sewers” into unlocked empty units at the Ulu Ke Kukui housing project on Hawaiian Homelands property in Maili without permission.

After tense discussions, some got to stay.

“It was emotional and it’s still emotional. We still cannot believe we got six kupunas in housing. We are just so thankful,” said Lena Suzuki, Waianae Moku Kupuna Council.

The Hawaiian Community Development Corporation is redeveloping the affordable housing complex for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries and its President and CEO, Kali Watson, made the decision to allow some of the group to stay.

“It was a peaceful and appropriate protest. What this group did was unconventional, but I give them credit for challenging us to help them, which we did to the extent that we could,” he told Hawaii News Now.

He said using this approach does push back others on the waitlist, but that in this situation, it seemed warranted because they were living on the beach and had some serious health conditions.

“I think the people on the waitlist would understand and wouldn’t object,” he said.

Tuesday’s brief occupation led to an emergency meeting with state leaders.

“Talking with Governor Green, I think he’s comfortable with committing at least one or two kauhale to West Oahu and that makes me excited,” said State Rep. Darius Kila, (D-Honokai Hale, Nanakuli, Maili).

James Koshiba, Governor Green’s Homelessness Coordinator said half of unsheltered people in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian.

“What I saw in their action was people who care about their community who were acting with urgency and aloha,” he said.

“I look forward to working with our community associations on additional endeavors like this and being able to provide for our kupuna,” said Ikaika Anderson, Hawaiian Homes Commission, Chairman Designee.

Since Tuesday, community volunteers have been donating items to the kupuna in Maili and vow to help others still living on the beach.

It’s unclear how long this group can stay at the Maili complex, but group leaders say they’ve been told possibly until the end of the year.

As for discussions about a possible kauhale, state leaders say this Waianae group is exactly what the community needs to move a project like that forward.

