“A true hero”; Maui firefighter, 24, dies after being sucked into storm drain, swept out to sea

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea has died, Maui County said Saturday.

“We want to thank the entire community for the outpouring of love during this time. My heart tells me that Tre’ wants to say thank you for loving his family, his fire ‘ohana, his friends during this time. He’d want people to keep giving blood, to keep doing your part as a hero, in the way he lived every day on Earth,” said Tre’s mom, Chelsie Evans.

Fire Chief Brad Ventura and Tre’s firefighter ‘ohana are with his family on this most difficult day to offer comfort and support. Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr., who is on Molokai today, offered his condolences to Tre’s ‘ohana upon hearing the heartbreaking news.

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, was treated in critical condition at the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Officials said after being sucked into the storm drain at Waiapo Street, he was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with expenses.

The family requests privacy in this difficult time.

