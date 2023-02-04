Tributes
Today: More rain and slight chance of Thunderstorms

Monday: Stable weather and return of typical trade wind weather
By Billy V
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:43 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Saturday! We’ve still got some unstable and wet trade wind weather this weekend. Today will be another day of locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. For the western part of the state, it will be during the midday where most of the effects of the rain will take place. As we get later into Saturday evening and overnight, the conditions will start to improve as the wet weather will move to the east as it will pass over Hawaii Island on Sunday. Regular Trade Wind weather? Sunshine with your regular windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times will settle into the Hawaiian Islands starting Monday and last all week long.

Small Craft Advisories are in effect for all Hawaiian Waters due to strong and gusty trade winds. The next well should start arriving later today and hold till Sunday before fading. Another long period northwest swell in on Monday and a reinforcing swell arriving Thursday which could be advisory level. South shores will remain small and east shores are experiencing a trade wind swell.

