Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Residents want more neighbor island blood drives to help Maui firefighter

Tre’ Evans-Dumaran
Tre’ Evans-Dumaran(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:22 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks one week since a Maui firefighter was critically injured in a flood.

Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea in Kihei.

He is still fighting for his life.

His family has been pleading for blood donations. But at the moment, only people on Oahu can donate.

“I definitely would like to show my appreciation for the people of Oahu who donate all the time, because now I know how much we depend on them, especially because they are the ones who have the facilities,” said Molokai resident Carlamae Puaa-Kahookano.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii only has a permanent facility on Oahu which is open seven days a week.

BBH rotates throughout the neighbor islands each month. It will be in Kona this month, Maui next month, Kauai in April, and Hilo in May. Then it starts the rotation all over.

Puaa-Kahookano’s spouse is related to Tre. They would like to see blood drives on the neighbor islands more often.

“I would ask that they consider doing like a blood bank mobile, or sending someone to the hospital so that they can facilitate it,” she said. “We have a hospital, they draw blood to test. So why not draw blood to donate … we have the donors.”

The Blood Bank of Hawaii declined an interview about what it would take to get a permanent location on the neighbor islands or setting up an emergency blood drive.

However, they issued a statement saying, “The best effort is to encourage people to make an appointment on Oahu and fill all Maui drive spots in March.”

It is hoping to break a record for the Maui blood drive for Evans-Dumaran.

“Send our love to the family and keep fighting. If my spouse was here, she’d be like, ‘Fight Tre!’” Puaa-Kahookano said. “I just pray something can come up this.”

Donors coming in on behalf of Tre are asked to use the sponsor code 1898.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested former Punahou School basketball coach Dwayne Yuen for possessing child...
Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges
An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A public charter school on UH land “caught off guard” about possibly having to move
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle larva
Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile
Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku...
Maui baby found in good health amid custodial case; MAILE Alert canceled

Latest News

hawaii news now
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
hawaii news now
Hawaii NeKealoha corruption victim says settlement brings closure
Hawaii County police: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Hilo
Hawaii County police: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Hilo
Lawmakers look to bring tax relief for medical care, groceries
Lawmakers look to bring tax relief as some residents grapple with costs of medical care, groceries