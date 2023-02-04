Residents want more neighbor island blood drives to help Maui firefighter

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks one week since a Maui firefighter was critically injured in a flood.

Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea in Kihei.

He is still fighting for his life.

His family has been pleading for blood donations. But at the moment, only people on Oahu can donate.

“I definitely would like to show my appreciation for the people of Oahu who donate all the time, because now I know how much we depend on them, especially because they are the ones who have the facilities,” said Molokai resident Carlamae Puaa-Kahookano.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii only has a permanent facility on Oahu which is open seven days a week.

BBH rotates throughout the neighbor islands each month. It will be in Kona this month, Maui next month, Kauai in April, and Hilo in May. Then it starts the rotation all over.

Puaa-Kahookano’s spouse is related to Tre. They would like to see blood drives on the neighbor islands more often.

“I would ask that they consider doing like a blood bank mobile, or sending someone to the hospital so that they can facilitate it,” she said. “We have a hospital, they draw blood to test. So why not draw blood to donate … we have the donors.”

The Blood Bank of Hawaii declined an interview about what it would take to get a permanent location on the neighbor islands or setting up an emergency blood drive.

However, they issued a statement saying, “The best effort is to encourage people to make an appointment on Oahu and fill all Maui drive spots in March.”

It is hoping to break a record for the Maui blood drive for Evans-Dumaran.

“Send our love to the family and keep fighting. If my spouse was here, she’d be like, ‘Fight Tre!’” Puaa-Kahookano said. “I just pray something can come up this.”

Donors coming in on behalf of Tre are asked to use the sponsor code 1898.

