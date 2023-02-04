Interview: Congressman Ed Case on U.S.-China tensions, Pacific presence and Red Hill pressure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific region, especially with tensions with China at an all time high.

Congressman Ed Case serves on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee and was just appointed to the subcommittees on Defense and Homeland Security -- which together manage half of the total federal budget.

He joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about a Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s canceled his trip to China, pressure to clean up fuel spills at Red Hill and a Space Force facility on Haleakala and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s trip to the Philippines and America’s renewed presence on the Solomon Islands and across the Pacific.

