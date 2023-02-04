Tributes
HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition

An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously...
An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police.(Atlanta News First)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police.

Honolulu EMS officials said the incident happened on Rodgers Boulevard and Nimitz Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday.

HPD is still investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred.

When HEMS arrived on the scene, they treated a victim involved in a car accident with facial injuries. They transported the victim to a nearby trauma facility in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

