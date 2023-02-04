Tributes
Hawaiian monk seal released back into the wild after being treated for malnutrition

A juvenile endangered Hawaiian monk seal is back in the wild after being treated at the Marine...
A juvenile endangered Hawaiian monk seal is back in the wild after being treated at the Marine Mammal Center in Kailua-Kona.(NOAA Fisheries)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:03 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A juvenile endangered Hawaiian monk seal is back in the wild after being treated at the Marine Mammal Center in Kailua-Kona.

The center said Malama, formally known as RQ76, was suffering from malnutrition. But after five months of rehabilitation, she gained 50 pounds.

Last Saturday, Malama was flown back to Oahu with a temporary satellite tag that allows scientists to monitor her movements in the wild.

“It’s really special when we return a rehabilitated seal to the wild,” said Diana Kramer, NOAA Fisheries’ Pacific Islands Regional Stranding Coordinator, in a statement.

“The first thing we saw RQ76 do was put her feeding skills to work, snacking on a sea cucumber! We’re hopeful that she will flourish and contribute to the monk seal population. And we’re thankful to the many people and partners who made RQ76′s future possible.”

Malama was born on June 6, 2022 on Manana Island, a state seabird sanctuary off Oahu.

The name Malama symbolizes being a light and hope for the community. She was named by students at Malama Honua Charter School.

