Hawaii County police: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Hilo
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon.
Hawaii Island police confirmed the shooting, but didn’t say whether anyone was injured.
“Both the officer and suspect are alive,” a spokesperson confirmed.
The incident reportedly happened on Kumukoa Street in Hilo. The area is closed as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.