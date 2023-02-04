Hawaii County police: Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii Island police confirmed the shooting, but didn’t say whether anyone was injured.

“Both the officer and suspect are alive,” a spokesperson confirmed.

The incident reportedly happened on Kumukoa Street in Hilo. The area is closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

