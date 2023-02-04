Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai and forecasters say drenching rains are falling in parts of Hanalei and Waimea.

At about 7 a.m., radar showed heavy rains were falling over parts of the island at a rate of 1 to 3 inches an hour. Rivers were also rising, and officials warned that Kuhio Highway in Hanalei could close soon.

Unstable, wet trade wind weather expected through this weekend with locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly over the western end of the state. A more typical trade wind pattern will return for next week. https://t.co/StSnEHgzif pic.twitter.com/CrD5QHJaZi — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Oahu is under a flood advisory until 10:45 a.m.

Forecasters said heavy rains are falling over the Koolau range, with peak rates of 1 to 2 inches from Kahaluu to Hauula. Bands of heavy showers will continue to move east over Oahu through the morning.

The National Weather Service said unstable, wet weather is expected this weekend for much of the state. Locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, mostly over the western end of the state.

A typical tradewind pattern is expected to return Monday.

VIEWER-SUBMITTED IMAGES:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.