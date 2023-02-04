Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
Police charge suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle larva
Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile
The FBI arrested former Punahou School basketball coach Dwayne Yuen for possessing child...
Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges
For the last few months, the showers have been closed off and the restrooms are locked up at...
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix

Latest News

Returning crowds pack the Punahou Carnival, even without the thrill rides
Returning crowds pack the Punahou Carnival, even without the thrill rides
Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory
Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic