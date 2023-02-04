Authorities charge suspect accused of running over woman in Walmart parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of intentionally running over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot has been charged, Honolulu police said.

Desmond Kekahuna was charged Friday with attempted murder and second-degree assault.

His bail was set at $1 million.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a 37-year-old woman was pushing her 6-month-old child in the parking lot when she was hit by the vehicle and dragged about 15 feet, leaving her in critical condition.

Police said Kekahuna then got out of his car and began to beat her with what witnesses described as a crowbar or tire iron.

Witnesses said Kekahuna then attacked a Good Samaritan who rushed to help the woman.

That person, a 40-year-old man, was seriously injured.

The baby was not hurt, officials said.

