Wahine basketball returns to Manoa for games against UC Davis, Cal Poly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is back at the Stan this weekend to a pair of games against UC Davis and Cal Poly.

The ‘Bows have lost a good chunk of their rotational players over the last couple of games, but the team isn’t calling the season a wash just yet.

“The last five days, we’ve had two injuries that have kind of taken our breath away.” Head Coach Laura Beeman told reporters. “As a team, as a coach, the last thing you want is for any of your players to get hurt, nothing to do with the wins and losses, but just their careers and their emotions and so this team is going through it a little bit right now.”

Coach Beeman says that both Jovi Lefotu and Jacque David suffered season ending lower leg injuries, along with fellow teammate Olivia Davies missing games due to injury, the ‘Bows bench is wearing thin.

" I think everyone has to really sit and process it.” Coach Beeman said. “You know, we’re going to talk as a group, we have been obviously, the mental health of these kids is always my first and foremost concern, we have been a process team since the day I walked in here.”

That process has kept the team alive in the Big West standings, currently sitting at fifth place with 10 games to play, the team knows that all of their goals are still right in front of them.

“You know, it’s devastating to lose teammates and whatever, but at the end of the day, like we’re all just super close and we’re all there for each other and you know, we still have the end goals for different reasonings now.” Kelsie Imai said. “Now we really want to win for each other and you know, at the end of the day, I hope that motivates us and gets us going.”

The team also says that despite the lack of depth, they’re ready to make a run.

“We have a group of girls that are determined to do this and I think that’s probably like the key thing is that we want to win.” Imai said. “We want to do good and it just motivates us.”

Tip off against UC Davis is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.