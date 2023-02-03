Retired Navy Capt. sentenced for role in international ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A retired Navy Captain from Kailua will serve prison time for his role in an international bribery scandal.

David Haas was sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges that he accepted more than $90,000 in bribes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis — better known as “Fat Leonard.”

According to court documents, Leonard provided Haas and others with hotel rooms, expensive dinners, and parties with alcohol and prostitutes in Indonesia and Japan back in 2012.

Haas then used his influence to steer Navy ships to Asian ports controlled by Francis to further his business interests.

In addition to prison time, Haas has also been ordered to pay over $120,000 in fines and restitution.

Meanwhile, Francis remains in Venezuela where he was arrested last September after escaping from U.S. custody.

It’s unclear if U.S. officials have requested his extradition to face charges.

