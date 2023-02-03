Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Retired Navy Capt. sentenced for role in international ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal

David Haas was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A retired Navy Captain from Kailua will serve prison time for his role in an international bribery scandal.

David Haas was sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges that he accepted more than $90,000 in bribes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis — better known as “Fat Leonard.”

According to court documents, Leonard provided Haas and others with hotel rooms, expensive dinners, and parties with alcohol and prostitutes in Indonesia and Japan back in 2012.

[Related: Retired Navy captain indicted in notorious ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal]

Haas then used his influence to steer Navy ships to Asian ports controlled by Francis to further his business interests.

In addition to prison time, Haas has also been ordered to pay over $120,000 in fines and restitution.

Meanwhile, Francis remains in Venezuela where he was arrested last September after escaping from U.S. custody.

It’s unclear if U.S. officials have requested his extradition to face charges.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested former Punahou School basketball coach Dwayne Yuen for possessing child...
Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges
An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A public charter school on UH land “caught off guard” about possibly having to move
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
But state Sen. Kurt Fevella said he remains critical of state Housing Chief Nani Medeiros'...
Lawmaker apologizes for comparing housing chief to the devil, but doubles down on DHHL criticism

Latest News

'Our teachers are scared': Teachers union, parents share concerns over Hawaii's ability to...
BOE moves forward with 6-year strategic plan focused on improving education
The annual Punahou Carnival features rides, games, food and more.
After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival back in full swing this weekend
Aloha State Sumo Association
6 Hawaii boys to represent US in largest youth sumo tournament in Japan
Retired Navy Capt. sentenced for role in international ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal
Retired Navy Capt. sentenced for role in international ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal