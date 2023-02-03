Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference.

Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada.

The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday.

Police have issued a “be on the lookout” — or BOLO — alert.

Rosado is also in violation of an active temporary restraining order.

The Kahului Airport police have also been notified.

Rosado drives a blue 2000 Jeep Cherokee with the Hawaii license plate number LHN 903.

She is described as Caucasian, about 5-foot-8-inches and 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen or know about her whereabouts is asked to call Maui police at (808) 277-6400 or (808) 244-6469.

