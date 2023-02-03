Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package.
Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of permanent housing and expanding health care services for the homeless.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced $2.9 million will be heading to Hawaii Island efforts.
Most of the money will be used toward the purchase and renovation of an eight-unit apartment building, which will provide housing for 13 people.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.