Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package.

Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of permanent housing and expanding health care services for the homeless.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced $2.9 million will be heading to Hawaii Island efforts.

Most of the money will be used toward the purchase and renovation of an eight-unit apartment building, which will provide housing for 13 people.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.