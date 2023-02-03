Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness

Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance.
Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package.

Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of permanent housing and expanding health care services for the homeless.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced $2.9 million will be heading to Hawaii Island efforts.

Most of the money will be used toward the purchase and renovation of an eight-unit apartment building, which will provide housing for 13 people.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested former Punahou School basketball coach Dwayne Yuen for possessing child...
Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges
An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A public charter school on UH land “caught off guard” about possibly having to move
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
But state Sen. Kurt Fevella said he remains critical of state Housing Chief Nani Medeiros'...
Lawmaker apologizes for comparing housing chief to the devil, but doubles down on DHHL criticism

Latest News

Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
Maui baby found in good health amid custodial case; MAILE Alert canceled
Maui baby found in good health amid custodial case; MAILE Alert canceled
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk
Midday Newscast: Former Punahou coach accused of sexual misconduct appears in court
Midday Newscast: Former Punahou coach accused of sexual misconduct appears in court
Khiara Henry (Image: Maui Police Department)
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019