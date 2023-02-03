Maui mayor visits facility where hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Haleakala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen on Thursday visited the summit of Haleakala.

That’s where 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at a Space Force facility.

Bissen said he told military officials the summit is sacred and they must engage with Native Hawaiian caretakers of that land.

Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, said the Space Force is committed to accountability and repair.

The Space Force facility is described as a “strategically-located national asset” that collects data on near-Earth and deep-space objects.

Officials said the cause of the spill was due to a mechanical issue. A diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off Sunday night.

