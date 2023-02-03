Tributes
Blood donations needs for Maui firefighter critically injured in flood

Loved ones say Tre’ Evans-Dumaran needs Type-O positive blood.
Blood Bank of Hawaii is tracking donors coming in specifically for Tre'. Just use the sponsor code 1898.(https://treevansdumaranfightofhislife.com/)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a storm drain during a flood last week is still fighting to survive.

Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, desperately needs blood donations.

Loved ones are posting updates about his condition online. The latest one posted Thursday afternoon said Evans-Dumaran is slowly making progress. It says he was taken off sedation temporarily, he moved his foot and started responding to commands.

The website also says Evans-Dumaran needs “a lot of blood in order to keep oxygen in his body while his lungs are working to come back.”

The site asks people to consider donating blood as soon as possible because the Blood Bank of Hawaii has a major shortage.

“Tre’ is a true hero,” said Blood Bank of Hawaii Director of Donor Services Fred McFadden. “The need for blood is constant and ongoing, particularly for trauma situations like this.”

The post says any blood type is appreciated. Loved ones say Evans-Dumaran needs Type-O positive blood.

“We always like to be at a minimum of three days blood supply of all blood types,” McFadden said. “We have less than a day and a half worth of O-blood in total. So, O-pos, O-neg donors, please come out and support your blood drives. It’s critical that you come out and help us through this challenge.”

There is no permanent blood bank on the neighbor islands. However, the blood bank on Oahu is open seven days a week and distributes blood to all the islands. They also visit each county on a regular basis.

“You have the ability to potentially save three lives with one single blood donation,” said McFadden. “We need as much as 200 blood donors every day to meet the needs of our 18 civilian hospitals.”

Blood Bank of Hawaii is tracking donors coming in specifically for Evans-Dumaran. Just use the sponsor code 1898.

The next blood drive on Maui is in March. To schedule an appointment, visit bbh.org or call (808) 848-4770.

