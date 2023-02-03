HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?

Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students.

The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry.

The internship — which allows students to interact with health care professionals in both clinical and non-clinical settings — is offered on Oahu and Kauai.

More than 900 students have participated in the program since it started in 2004.

Here are more details:

Kauai program

Wilcox Medical Center

Kauai Medical Clinic

June 19 to July 27

Oahu program

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children

Pali Momi Medical Center

Straub Medical Center

June 19 to July 28

The deadline to apply is March 3.

Click here for more details on how to apply.

