HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?
Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students.
The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry.
The internship — which allows students to interact with health care professionals in both clinical and non-clinical settings — is offered on Oahu and Kauai.
More than 900 students have participated in the program since it started in 2004.
Here are more details:
Kauai program
- Wilcox Medical Center
- Kauai Medical Clinic
- June 19 to July 27
Oahu program
- Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Medical Center
- June 19 to July 28
The deadline to apply is March 3.
Click here for more details on how to apply.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.