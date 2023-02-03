Tributes
HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?

Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students.

The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry.

The internship — which allows students to interact with health care professionals in both clinical and non-clinical settings — is offered on Oahu and Kauai.

More than 900 students have participated in the program since it started in 2004.

Here are more details:

Kauai program

  • Wilcox Medical Center
  • Kauai Medical Clinic
  • June 19 to July 27

Oahu program

  • Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children
  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • Straub Medical Center
  • June 19 to July 28

The deadline to apply is March 3.

Click here for more details on how to apply.

