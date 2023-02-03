Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday.

It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Flames were fully extinguish just before midnight.

No word yet on the cause or damage estimate.

Fire officials say an update will be sent out once the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI arrested former Punahou School basketball coach Dwayne Yuen for possessing child...
Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges
An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A public charter school on UH land “caught off guard” about possibly having to move
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
But state Sen. Kurt Fevella said he remains critical of state Housing Chief Nani Medeiros'...
Lawmaker apologizes for comparing housing chief to the devil, but doubles down on DHHL criticism

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 3, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 3, 2023)
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade wind with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend
Jason Momoa and his ‘Chief of War’ team throw support behind film tax credit bill