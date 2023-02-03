HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday.

It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Flames were fully extinguish just before midnight.

No word yet on the cause or damage estimate.

Fire officials say an update will be sent out once the investigation is completed.

