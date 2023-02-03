Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California.

Henry’s family said they recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pahoa town on Jan. 13.

Henry traveled to Maui in July 2019 for a vacation.

Her rental vehicle was later located along with some of her personal belongings at the Waianapanapa State Park on July 21, 2019.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Henry is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, 120 pounds, with wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

