Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019

Khiara Henry (Image: Maui Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California.

Henry’s family said they recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pahoa town on Jan. 13.

Henry traveled to Maui in July 2019 for a vacation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Her rental vehicle was later located along with some of her personal belongings at the Waianapanapa State Park on July 21, 2019.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Henry is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, 120 pounds, with wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

