Have you seen a honu recently? NOAA needs your help counting marked sea turtles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA is asking for the public’s help in reporting honu sightings across the islands.

The organization launched a new online survey for people to report sightings of sea turtles with white numbers and letters etched temporarily on their shells.

Previously, sightings were reported through phone calls or emails. Now, people can easily access the survey on their phones and report sightings in real time.

NOAA said the Honu Count Survey also includes a map, allowing the user to place a pin of the sighting, giving researchers exact coordinates of the turtle’s location.

Scientists said this new survey will help them track the turtles’ population, monitor the recovery of rehabilitated turtles and understand the migration destinations of nesting honu.

When observing turtles, officials ask the public to stay at least 10 feet away — even when attempting to get a photo of shell etchings for reporting purposes.

If you spot an injured or a dead animal, call NOAA’s Marine Wildlife Hotline: (888) 256-9840.

To fill out the survey, click here.

