First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center passing north of the islands on Friday will bring a return to moderate to breezy trade winds through the weekend.

An upper level low will drift from west to east across the state this weekend producing wet weather trends, heavy rain at times, and a few thunderstorms.

The most unstable conditions with periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms move into Kauai County and Oahu from Friday night through Saturday. More typical trade winds will return from Monday onward with passing showers as more stable conditions forecast over the region.

Surf along north facing shores will slowly decline Friday into the weekend. A medium-period north-northwest swell will arrive by the end of the day Saturday.

A near advisory level northwest swell will slowly fill in through the day Monday, then peak sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday before lowering into the latter half of next week. Surf along east facing shores will trend up this weekend.

