Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend

Your top local headlines for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center passing north of the islands on Friday will bring a return to moderate to breezy trade winds through the weekend.

An upper level low will drift from west to east across the state this weekend producing wet weather trends, heavy rain at times, and a few thunderstorms.

The most unstable conditions with periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms move into Kauai County and Oahu from Friday night through Saturday. More typical trade winds will return from Monday onward with passing showers as more stable conditions forecast over the region.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north facing shores will slowly decline Friday into the weekend. A medium-period north-northwest swell will arrive by the end of the day Saturday.

A near advisory level northwest swell will slowly fill in through the day Monday, then peak sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday before lowering into the latter half of next week. Surf along east facing shores will trend up this weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

The FBI arrested former Punahou School basketball coach Dwayne Yuen for possessing child...
Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges
An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A public charter school on UH land “caught off guard” about possibly having to move
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
But state Sen. Kurt Fevella said he remains critical of state Housing Chief Nani Medeiros'...
Lawmaker apologizes for comparing housing chief to the devil, but doubles down on DHHL criticism

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade wind with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with possible heavy rain heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Cool lava plus your county-by-county 7 day forecasts calls for more rain
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible starting tomorrow