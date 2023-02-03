Tributes
Episode 147: How Big Tech is shaping your kids’ values (and what to do about it)

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on “Muthaship,” an alarming investigation into how major technology companies are shaping our kids’ values ― and what parents can do about it.

We’re joined by Susan Linn, a child psychologist, lecturer of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the author of “Who’s Raising the Kids?: Big Tech, Big Business, and the Lives of Children.”

