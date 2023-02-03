Tributes
Cops searching for 3 missing rappers find ‘multiple bodies’

Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers. (WXYZ, BROADCASTIFY, TWITTER, DETROIT POLICE, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks found “multiple bodies” Thursday at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.

State police cautioned that the identities of the bodies had not been confirmed.

“Please remember all victims have families, and we don’t have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn’t get it right,” state police said on Twitter. “Once information is confirmed we will update.”

Taylor Perrin, the fiancee of Armani Kelly, told the Detroit Free Press that police informed Kelly’s family about the discovery.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, said on Facebook.

Kelly, 27, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. They have not been seen since then.

State police said “multiple victims” were found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.

The building was described as being “in very poor condition and rat infested,” which was slowing progress for investigators.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and more than likely will be there throughout the night,” state police said.

The three men met while in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state corrections department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

