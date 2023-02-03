Tributes
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk

Honolulu’s mayor is continuing with his vision to improve Chinatown with a focus on revitalizing a dilapidated stretch of walkway.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu's mayor is continuing with his vision to improve Chinatown with a focus on revitalizing a dilapidated stretch of walkway.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced new plans for the one block stretch from River Street to College Walk between North Beretania Street and Kukui Street.

Blangiardi said he wants the area to be transformed into a gathering place with plants, lights on the pedestrian bridge and more walkways with views of the water.

He said the city’s idea recently got support from a national architecture group.

“We submitted our concept of what we wanted to do, which was to activate it for cultural purposes, so we could bring people to Chinatown,” Blangiardi said.

“Given that incredible space and it’s incredible history, you could not even build that today under any circumstance. It’s a totally underutilized asset.”

The revitalization of the Chinatown Riverwalk is not a new idea. Over a decade ago, a series of community meetings yielded a 150-page report on what could be done with the area. But the plans never came to fruition.

Officials said this latest pitch is still in the idea phase.

