BOE approves strategic plan focused on improving education for Hawaii’s keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - School officials have laid out their vision for how Hawaii’s kids will be educated for years to come.

The state Board of Education unanimously approved a new strategic plan on Thursday which details the mission, values, and goals for the education system.

The priorities highlighted in the plan include high-quality learning, high-quality teachers and staff and effective and efficient operations.

This comes after two years of not having a strategic plan in place since 2020.

The board held over 15 community meetings across the state to get more public opinion and insight into Hawaii’s educational system.

An implementation plan is expected in May.

