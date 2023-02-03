Tributes
After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival back in full swing this weekend

The annual Punahou Carnival features rides, games, food and more.
The annual Punahou Carnival features rides, games, food and more.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Casey Lund
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:34 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival is back in full swing this weekend.

The school is hoping for a big turnout this year to support it’s financial aid program.

The carnival opens on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Pun Prix ‘23: Pedal to the Metal.”

Fresh malasadas, mango chutney, kiddie games and rides, Art Gallery, Silent Auction, White Elephant treasures and live musical entertainment are among the many draws for the Carnival, which dates back to 1932.

Sponsored by Punahou’s current juniors, the Class of 2024.

More than 4,500 people volunteer for the Punahou Carnival, including faculty, staff, parents and alumni.

There is limited parking on campus, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Paid parking options available in the surrounding neighborhood.

For more information on the Punahou Carnival, click here.

